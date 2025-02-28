Derry mental health advocate says a transformation is needed in service delivery

A 17 year old mental health activist in Derry says there needs to be a transformation in how mental health and addiction recovery services are delivered across the North West and beyond.

Cian McConnell says there needs to be real change in how those struggling are supported, particular in terms of promoting Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, or CBT, whicjh seeks to change the way people think about themselves.

Cian raised several thousand pounds in a birthday fundraiser last year, and has been meeting with local political and medical figures to push for better services.

He says there needs to be a reset across society…………..