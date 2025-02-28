Donegal aiming to get back to winning ways against Derry – Frank McGlynn looks ahead

Donegal will look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Galway in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 with a fixture against Derry in Ballyshannon this Sunday.

Paddy Tally’s Oakleaf side are the only team in Division 1 without a win so far.

Donegal, meanwhile, will consider last Sunday’s game in Salthill to be somewhat of an aberration due to wholesale changes to the squad combined with the bizarre weather conditions.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s tie with neighbours Derry, 2012 All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn says Donegal are in a good place…