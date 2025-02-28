Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal aiming to get back to winning ways against Derry – Frank McGlynn looks ahead

Former Donegal star Frank McGlynn (Photo – Geraldine Diver / Official Donegal GAA)

Donegal will look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Galway in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 with a fixture against Derry in Ballyshannon this Sunday.

Paddy Tally’s Oakleaf side are the only team in Division 1 without a win so far.

Donegal, meanwhile, will consider last Sunday’s game in Salthill to be somewhat of an aberration due to wholesale changes to the squad combined with the bizarre weather conditions.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s tie with neighbours Derry, 2012 All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn says Donegal are in a good place…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LEW 25
Top Stories, News

Donegal Local Enterprise Week begins next week

28 February 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

43% increase in patients without a bed at LUH

28 February 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Drugs seized in Derry

28 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

LEW 25
Top Stories, News

Donegal Local Enterprise Week begins next week

28 February 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

43% increase in patients without a bed at LUH

28 February 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Drugs seized in Derry

28 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2025
cian
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry mental health advocate says a transformation is needed in service delivery

28 February 2025
HIQA
Top Stories, News

Four non-compliances noted in HIQA report on Dungloe Community Hospital

28 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube