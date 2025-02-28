Donegal Local Enterprise Week begins next week

Local Enterprise Week kicks off across Donegal on Monday, 3rd March.

The programme of events is aimed at equipping small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills and insights they need to thrive.

Kicking off the week is ‘Building Your Business Network: A Foundation for Success’.

Dublin-born Kingsley Aikins, an Economics and Politics graduate of Trinity College Dublin, will open Local Enterprise Week with a masterclass on the art of networking in The Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny this Monday 3rd March, at, 12.45pm. Kingsley will share tips and insights from his vast experience and significant achievements, not least with The Ireland Funds, Ireland’s then largest diaspora organisation, where he helped to raise over a quarter of a billion dollars. This event is free to attend with prior registration.

On Thursday, 6th March, celebrate International Women’s Day with the Donegal Women in Business Network and Local Enterprise Office Donegal at an event in An Grianan Hotel, ‘Fit for Business’. Hosted by MC Maria Rushe, of Rushe Fitness, this event will feature guest speaker Jenni Timony, founder of FitPink, who will share insights on building a brand and scaling a business. Connect with like-minded women and exchange ideas at this afternoon of inspiration and growth.

On Friday, Local Enterprise Week culminates with the ‘Made in Donegal Business Summit and Showcase’, an exciting event that brings together some of Donegal’s brightest minds from the worlds of sport and business, while celebrating the county’s thriving artisan food and craft industries.

The Made in Donegal Business Summit will bring together some of the most influential Donegal business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation within the county.

Hosted by Broadcaster Ciara Doherty, attendees will have the chance to engage in insightful panel discussions, hear from inspiring guest speakers, such as Jim McGuinness, Edward McDaid, Willie McCarter, Caroline Faulkner, Joe Barr and Patsy McGonagle, and learn about

the latest trends and strategies shaping the business landscape and how to maximise personal and team performance.

Following the summit, the Made in Donegal Business Showcase will offer businesses the opportunity to showcase their products, services, and successes to a wider audience. Local entrepreneurs and businesses from various sectors will display their goods, network with industry professionals, and promote Donegal’s unique offerings to potential customers and partners. Attendees are invited to sample, explore, connect, and support Donegal’s local entrepreneurs.

Donegal Influencer Eric Roberts, one of Ireland’s biggest social media stars, will also be broadcasting live from the event. Speaking about the event, Head of Enterprise Brenda Hegarty said: “We are very excited to be hosting the Made in Donegal Business Summit and Showcase

as part of Local Enterprise Week. This event is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to connect, share knowledge, and celebrate the incredible entrepreneurial talent that we have in Donegal.”

For more information and to register your spot, please visit: localenterprise.ie/Donegal