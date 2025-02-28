Drugs seized in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested a man following the search of a vehicle in which suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.

The detection and arrest follows the stop and search of a vehicle in the Buncrana Road area of the city shortly after 7.30pm yesterday.

Officers spoke with the male driver, aged 39 years old, and during a search, they located suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and he remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Officers, as part of follow-up enquiries, conducted a search of a property later in the evening during which drug-related paraphernalia was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.