Four non-compliances noted in HIQA report on Dungloe Community Hospital

There were four non-compliances noted in a HIQA inspection at Dungloe Community Hospital last September.

There were 33 patients in the hospital at the time.

The inspection report says that overall, the feedback from residents was highly positive about the care provided by staff in this centre. However, the multi-occupancy rooms were not sufficiently well laid out or designed to ensure the rights and well-being of residents accommodated in them.

There were four non-compliances noted. They were in the areas of governance and management, personal possessions, premises and residents rights.

The report includes an appendix in which management at the hospital outline their responses to the issues raised in the report.

The full report can be accessed HERE

LEW 25
Donegal Local Enterprise Week begins next week

28 February 2025
luh-new-1
43% increase in patients without a bed at LUH

28 February 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Drugs seized in Derry

28 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 February 2025
