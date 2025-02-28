Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai now treating attack on Charles Dooher as attempted murder

Gardai have upgraded their investigation into a serious attack on a man in Lifford last month to attempted murder.

Last week, the family of Charles Dooher who is in his 20s, criticised An Garda Siochana’s approach to their investigation as aggravated burglary and  serious assault.

In a statement, the family said Mr Dooher lost a large portion of his skull as a result of the attack and if he survives, he will have to live with catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he remains in a critical condition after a number of masked men beat him at his home in Lifford on Monday January 20th.

Charles’ father, who is in his 60s, was also injured in the attack and transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to less-serious injuries.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They say they are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam of a 2009-2013 model silver/grey Peugeot 3008 seen in the Coneyburrow Road area of Lifford between 10am and 11am on the morning of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

