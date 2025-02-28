Health Ministers discuss further cross border cooperation during their first meeting in Dublin

The ongoing success of the North West Cancer Centre was one of the cross border initiatives discussed by Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill and her Northern counterpart Mike Nesbitt when they met in Dublin.

They discussed strengthening cross border cooperation, with particular reference to the National Children’s Hospital, which both ministers toured.

In a statement, the Department of Health says Minister Carroll MacNeill and Minister Nesbitt discussed the potential for development of a perinatal and paediatric pathology service for the island, workforce issues, health inequalities and further cooperation on cancer services.