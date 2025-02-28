Men urged to to be aeware of the danger of Oesophegeal Cancer

More than 500 people are diagnosed with Oesophageal Cancer each year in Ireland, and it is estimated 2,000 people are currently living with the disease.

New research from the Oesophageal Cancer Fund found almost 70 per cent of patients experience possible symptoms of Oesophageal Cancer waited for 3 months before contacting their doctor.

The findings come as Lollipop Day in support of Oesophageal Cancer gets underway in an effort to raise 2 hundred thousand euro to help fund research into the disease.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of OCF is calling on men in particular to be aware of the symptoms of the cancer…………….