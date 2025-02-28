Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Number of people homeless in North West continues to rise

Homelessness continues to rise in the North West.

According to the latest homeless report from the Department of Housing, the number of people in emergency accommodation in the region was up 4% in January to 164.

In Donegal, that figure jumped 10% from December to 66.

The number of families homeless in the region remains the same at 19 while there’s been a 6% increase in the number of children homeless from 47 to 50.

The numbers registered as homeless across Ireland have reached record levels again.

Figures show there were 15,286 people in emergency accommodation throughout the country in January.

You can view the full report here

