Over €2,000 worth of counterfeit shoes seized in Ballyshannon

40 pairs of suspected counterfeit shoes have been seized in Ballyshannon.

Gardai were carrying out a routine patrol today when they stopped a car and made the discovery.

Gardai estimate the potential sale value of the haul to be more than €2,000.

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, February 28th

28 February 2025
Charles Dooher
Gardai now treating attack on Charles Dooher as attempted murder

28 February 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
Trial of DUP leader and his wife to go ahead next month

28 February 2025
homeless
Number of people homeless in North West continues to rise

28 February 2025
