Over €2,000 worth of counterfeit shoes seized in Ballyshannon

40 pairs of suspected counterfeit shoes have been seized in Ballyshannon.
Gardai were carrying out a routine patrol today when they stopped a car and made the discovery.
Gardai estimate the potential sale value of the haul to be more than €2,000.
