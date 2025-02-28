Problem with N17 speed camera sees 1,800 notices revoked, but no such issues on the N13 in Donegal

More than 1,800 fixed charge notices issued to drivers caught speeding in County Mayo are being revoked.It’s after a new static speed camera on the N17 was found to not be certified.

Gardaí say they noticed on the 12th of February the speed camera did not have a valid calibration certificate issued by provider GoSafe, despite it being standard procedure.

However, the camera was fully functional and accurately identifying offences.

1,871 fixed charge notices were issued as a result of motorists being detected speeding by this new camera between December 20th and February 12th, when the error was noticed.

Of those, 800 were paid with penalty points applied by that time.

Those motorists will be issued a refund, with penalty points removed where necessary.

The camera has since been certified and operational since February 14th, with 230 valid speeding fines issued since then.

GoSafe has confirmed certificates for all other cameras used at average speed and static locations are valid, including the one on the N13 near Newtowncunnuingham.

Gardaí say from now on, they will request proof of calibration certification when cameras are installed.