Regional Health Forum West briefed on latest capital projects

The HSE has published details of some of the capital projects which have either just been finished or are in the process of construction.

Asked by Cllr Ciaran Brogan for an update on the capital programme in Donegal on all existing projects and future developments, officials said the HSE’s Capital Plan for 2025 has yet to be approved for publication, but included some details of complete or ongoing work.

The biggest project which is currently underway is the 110 bed Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit, which is due for completion in 2026, and will also be used as a temporary base for the Donegal Hospice, while its premises undergoes a major renovation.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit continues, with 35 beds being provided.

Phase 2 was completed last year, with Phase 3 to be completed later this year.

Last year saw a refurbishment project at St Conal’s Hospital, with a fabric upgrade of Block R concluded.

In the Letterkenny University Hospital campus, an extension to the Microbiology, Virology and Immunology lab was completed last year, providing capacity for additional COVID 19 testing, and bring the lab up to current standards.

Also at Letterkenny University Hospital, a weather proofing programme is continuing, with flat roof covering repair and balcony repair works being carried out. This is being done on a phased basis. Phase 1 is currently under construction, with Phase 2 to commence later this year.

 

