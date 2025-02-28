Smaller villages musn’t be overlooked when social housing locations are being determined – Farren

Councillors in Donegal are urging officials to look beyond the larger towns when looking to secure land for housing developments.

Cllr Ali Farren told a meeting of Inishowen Municipal District this week that in the 1970s, the council routinely built small estates in places like Malin Head and Glengad, and they need to be looking at more smaller developments outside Buncrana and Carndonagh.

He says if all housing developments are concentrated in the larger towns, smaller communities will be at risk……….