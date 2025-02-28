Tiernan Lynch says “tonight wasn’t good enough” as Derry City suffer second defeat of the season

Derry City have been beaten for the second time in three games at the beginning of the 2025 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season after going down 2-1 to Waterford at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

First half goals from Kyle White and Kacper Radkowski had the visitors 2-0 up at the break and a Patrick Hoban penalty just after the hour-mark was little consolation for Derry.

Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch, who was serving a one-match suspension after being sent off last week, said the first half performance wasn’t good enough…

Derry’s Michael Duffy told Martin Holmes “we can’t start games like that” and called the first half “unacceptable”…

Ciaran Harkin returned to the Derry starting line-up for the first time in three years this evening.

Harkin spoke to Martin Holmes at full time…