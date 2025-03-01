Busy Sunday ahead for Donegal GAA – Preview with Ryan Ferry & Ciaran Cannon

Tomorrow, Sunday, is a busy day in GAA here in Donegal as the county men’s footballers and hurlers are both in action, as are the senior ladies.

At 1:45pm, the senior footballers will take on Derry in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 in Ballyshannon.

At 2pm, the senior hurlers will look to continue the momentum from last week’s historic victory over Kerry as they travel to play Kildare in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2.

Also at 2 o clock, the Donegal Ladies will aim to keep their unbeaten start to life in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 as they take on Galway in Ballybofey.

Ryan Ferry, the Sports Editor of the Donegal News, joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening to preview the action…