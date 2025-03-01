Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Busy Sunday ahead for Donegal GAA – Preview with Ryan Ferry & Ciaran Cannon

Tomorrow, Sunday, is a busy day in GAA here in Donegal as the county men’s footballers and hurlers are both in action, as are the senior ladies.

At 1:45pm, the senior footballers will take on Derry in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 in Ballyshannon.

At 2pm, the senior hurlers will look to continue the momentum from last week’s historic victory over Kerry as they travel to play Kildare in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2.

Also at 2 o clock, the Donegal Ladies will aim to keep their unbeaten start to life in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 as they take on Galway in Ballybofey.

Ryan Ferry, the Sports Editor of the Donegal News, joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening to preview the action…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis is “still not out of danger” after suffering health setback

1 March 2025
Zelensky
News, Audio, Top Stories

European leaders unite behind Ukrainian President following White House row

1 March 2025
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Searches completed at Drogheda property as part of investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance

1 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives from the Organised Crime Unit charge man to court

1 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis is “still not out of danger” after suffering health setback

1 March 2025
Zelensky
News, Audio, Top Stories

European leaders unite behind Ukrainian President following White House row

1 March 2025
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Searches completed at Drogheda property as part of investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance

1 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives from the Organised Crime Unit charge man to court

1 March 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry following discovery of Class A drugs

1 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two young men die in single vehicle collision in Gortahork

1 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube