DCSDC concerned at risk of dogs worrying livestock, especially during lambing season

Council warns ‘Keep control of your dog near livestock’

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Dog Control and Animal Welfare team are reminding dog owners of their responsibility to keep their dogs secure in their property and under control at all times, especially when they are near livestock. Livestock worrying is when a dog attacks or chases livestock on agricultural land or is at large in a field with livestock, which can result in significant injury or suffering and in worst cases, death of the animals involved. It is a particular concern for farmers during lambing season.

“Worrying livestock does not just mean attacking or killing sheep,” explained Principal Environmental Health Officer at Council Enda Cummins. “If your dog chases livestock in such a way as could reasonably be expected to cause any form of suffering to the animals or a financial loss to their owner, it will be considered to have worried the livestock”.

The financial cost can be substantial with the loss of valuable stock, veterinary care, abortions in attacked and frightened animals and damage to property.

Although it is recognised that most dogs are well looked after and are friendly family pets, all dogs have the potential to inflict injury and to worry livestock. Many pet dogs will run after animals just for the chase, any breed, no matter what size, can revert to its primitive, wolf-like instinct. “In most sheep worrying cases the dog involved will maim and injure the animal and move onto the next one for the thrill of the chase which can result in a large flock being destroyed. In certain circumstances, a Farmer or Landowner has the right to shoot a dog found attacking or worrying livestock,” he added.

As such, Dog Wardens in Derry City and Strabane District Council are reminding dog owners to ensure their dog is always under control and in particular kept secure at night.

The Council’s Dog Wardens have the authority to seize any dog (of any type and breed) suspected of being involved in worrying or attacking livestock, owners may be prosecuted for any offences and a court may order the dog to be destroyed. A civil case may also be brought by the farmer for any financial loss suffered.

Council Dog Wardens respond to all incidents of dog worrying or attacks and anyone who witnesses a dog worrying or attacking livestock is encouraged to report this to the Council’s Dog Warden by telephoning 028 71253 253 during the working day and the emergency out of hour service 07734 128096 for ongoing dog attacks on persons or animals.