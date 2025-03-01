European leaders unite behind Ukrainian President following White House row

European leaders have united behind Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy following fiery scenes in the White House yesterday.

A press conference between the Ukranian leader and US President Donald Trump was cancelled, after disagreements between the pair in the Oval Office.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has retained “unwavering support for Ukraine” after he spoke with the two leaders last night, while Tánaiste Simon Harris says Ukraine is not to blame for the war.

Emmanuelle Chaze, Ukraine Correspondent for Radio France Internationale and France24 says what happened was unprecedented:

Speaking on The Late Late Show on RTE, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Europe can’t lose hope: