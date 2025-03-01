Midlands NW MEP raises potential deployment of Irish Defence Forces members with French President

A Midlands North West MEP has raised concerns over the potential deployment of members of the Irish Defence Forces to Ukraine with the French President.

Ciaran Mullooly recently met with Emmanuel Macron during which he questioned the implications of such a move on Irish neutrality.

Serious questions have been raised over the possibility of Defence Forces personnel being sent to Ukraine as part of a UN peacekeeping mission if a ceasefire deal is struck.

Mr Mullooly says there is great uncertainty over what a future deal between Russia and the US may look like: