Arlene Crossan has clocked a new Donegal indoor 200m record this afternoon.

A week after setting a new Donegal indoor 400m record, the Finn Valley AC athlete has now lowered the 200m mark by running 24.44 seconds at the Leinster Indoor Championships in Dublin.

Crossan, who is coached by Shauna Carlin, is set to fly to the European Indoor Championships as part of the Irish women’s 4 x 400m squad.