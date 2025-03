Institute have beaten Ballinamallard 1-0 in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

A first half effort from Evan Tweed was enough to give the home side all three points and leave them just one point off the top half of the table.

In other NIFL Championship games this afternoon, Annagh had a 6-0 away with over Armagh, Limavady won 2-1 at bottom side Newington and Ballyclare drew 1-1 with Dundela.