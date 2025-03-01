Searches completed at Drogheda property as part of investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance

Searches have been completed in County Louth as part of the investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance.

Gardaí combed a home as they continue to investigate his murder.

The searches by gardai were carrried out at a private property in Drogheda last night.

However, the results of the searches aren’t being released for operational purposes.

Kyran was last seen in 2022 when he was six years old, and Gardai believe he may have died over two years ago.

Detectives investigating his murder continue to appeal to anyone with information in connection with his disappearance to contact them.

They’re saying not to rule out any knowledge that people may have and not to assume the investigation team know the information.