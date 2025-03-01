Two young men die in single vehicle collision in Gortahork

Two young men have died and two others have been injured following a single vehicle collision in Co. Donegal last night.

The vehicle crashed into the gable wall of a house in the townland of Baltoney in Gortahork at around 9.30pm.

A male teenager, who was the driver, and a man in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortem examinations will take place.

The road will remain closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators today.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the townland of Baltoney between 9:00pm and 9:30pm last night are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.