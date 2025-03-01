Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two young men die in single vehicle collision in Gortahork

Two young men have died and two others have been injured following a single vehicle collision in Co. Donegal last night.

The vehicle crashed into the gable wall of a house in the townland of Baltoney in Gortahork at around 9.30pm.

A male teenager, who was the driver, and a man in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortem examinations will take place.

The road will remain closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators today.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the townland of Baltoney between 9:00pm and 9:30pm last night are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis is “still not out of danger” after suffering health setback

1 March 2025
Zelensky
News, Audio, Top Stories

European leaders unite behind Ukrainian President following White House row

1 March 2025
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Searches completed at Drogheda property as part of investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance

1 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives from the Organised Crime Unit charge man to court

1 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis is “still not out of danger” after suffering health setback

1 March 2025
Zelensky
News, Audio, Top Stories

European leaders unite behind Ukrainian President following White House row

1 March 2025
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Searches completed at Drogheda property as part of investigation into Kyran Durnin’s disappearance

1 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives from the Organised Crime Unit charge man to court

1 March 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry following discovery of Class A drugs

1 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two young men die in single vehicle collision in Gortahork

1 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube