Team North-West were back in action in the National League yesterday evening but were beaten 95-81 by promotion favourites Portlaoise at ATU Donegal.

John Grant’s team trailed by just two points at the half-way stage but the visitors showed experience and got stops at crucial times in the 3rd and 4th quarter.

There are still three games left for Team North-West, with their next fixture coming against Galway Titans next Saturday.