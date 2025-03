Derry are staring at relegation from the Allianz National Football League Division 1 after a 3-point defeat to Donegal in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

The Oakleaf County are still without a win in the league and are rock-bottom with just two games to play.

After the game, manager Paddy Tally told Michael McMullan “it was always going to be a tough game” and says Donegal are very hard to beat at home…