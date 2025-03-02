Donegal come from behind to defeat Derry in Ballyshannon – Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney & Michael McMullan post-match reaction

Donegal have come from behind to beat Derry 1-22 to 1-19 in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 in Ballyshannon this afternoon.
Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Michael McMullan were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
