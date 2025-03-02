Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal come from behind to defeat Derry in Ballyshannon – Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney & Michael McMullan post-match reaction

Photo: gaa.ie

Donegal have come from behind to beat Derry 1-22 to 1-19 in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Michael McMullan were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israel says they are blocking aid and supplies entering Gaza

2 March 2025
pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis improves slightly but doctors warn he’s still on the ‘danger list’

2 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube