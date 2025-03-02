Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 02/03/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Gweedore Celtic 2-0 Swilly Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1-4 Fanad United
Letterkenny Rovers 3-0 Bonagee United
Rathmullan Celtic 1-4 Kildrum Tigers
St Catherines FC 3-1 Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United P-P Glenea United
Cappry Rovers 5-0 Lifford Celtic
Cranford FC 1-2 Milford United
Donegal Town 0-3 Lagan Harps
Gweedore United 4-4 Castlefin Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 0-2 Convoy Arsenal
Deele Harps 2-1 Drumkeen United
Kerrykeel 71 0-1 Letterbarrow Celtic
Raphoe Town 0-3 Drumoghill
Whitestrand United 8-0 Dunkineely Celtic