Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 02/03/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Gweedore Celtic                     2-0                  Swilly Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic              1-4                  Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers               3-0                  Bonagee United

Rathmullan Celtic                  1-4                  Kildrum Tigers

St Catherines FC                     3-1                  Keadue Rovers

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United                  P-P                  Glenea United

Cappry Rovers                        5-0                  Lifford Celtic

Cranford FC                            1-2                  Milford United

Donegal Town                        0-3                  Lagan Harps

Gweedore United                  4-4                  Castlefin Celtic

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic                     0-2               Convoy Arsenal

Deele Harps                            2-1                Drumkeen United

Kerrykeel 71                           0-1                 Letterbarrow Celtic

Raphoe Town                         0-3                Drumoghill

Whitestrand United              8-0               Dunkineely Celtic

 

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
