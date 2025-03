Donegal came up against an impressive Galway side in today’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 clash in Ballybofey.

Galway have now made it 5 wins from 5 games in the division, as James Daly’s side tasted defeat for the first time after going down on a score-line of 2-16 to 0-06.

After the game, Daly spoke with Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell…

Donegal captain Roisin Rodgers also talked to Maureen…