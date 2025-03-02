Jim McGuinness says his side were “very tired today” as concerns over player welfare continue

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness says his side were “very tired” in their victory over Derry in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 clash in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

The home team came from behind to out-score Derry 1-07 to no score in the final period to run out 1-22 to 1-19 winners.

Although happy with the win, McGuinness has once again raised a concern over the effect the new rules are having on player welfare and says he “doesn’t understand where a player gets a breather”.

The Glenties native spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the game…

Donegal’s Ciaran Thompson gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney at full time…