Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Jim McGuinness says his side were “very tired today” as concerns over player welfare continue

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness speaking with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after today’s game

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness says his side were “very tired” in their victory over Derry in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 clash in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

The home team came from behind to out-score Derry 1-07 to no score in the final period to run out 1-22 to 1-19 winners.

Although happy with the win, McGuinness has once again raised a concern over the effect the new rules are having on player welfare and says he “doesn’t understand where a player gets a breather”.

The Glenties native spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the game…

 

Donegal’s Ciaran Thompson gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israel says they are blocking aid and supplies entering Gaza

2 March 2025
pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis improves slightly but doctors warn he’s still on the ‘danger list’

2 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube