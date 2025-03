Donegal’s U16 Girls team have drawn 0-11 to 0-08 in the Ulster Championship at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

It’s two draws in two games for the girls at the beginning of their provincial campaign.

Next up is a fixture against a strong Cavan side.

After the game, Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell got the thoughts of Donegal’s joint manager Dessie McNamara…