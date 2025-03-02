Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

UPDATE: A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following a report of a car on fire in Great James Street area of Derry on Saturday has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A man has been arrested following a report of a car on fire in Derry yesterday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 11.20pm that  a car had been set alight in the Great James Street area of the city.

A window of the vehicle had been smashed and an accelerant had been thrown inside causing significant damage.

Damage was also caused to two other vehicles in the area.

The window of a car was smashed in Princess Street and a campervan had a window smashed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire in Clarendon Street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and possession class B and possession class B with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israel says they are blocking aid and supplies entering Gaza

2 March 2025
pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis improves slightly but doctors warn he’s still on the ‘danger list’

2 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube