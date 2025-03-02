Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

UPDATE: A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following a report of a car on fire in Great James Street area of Derry on Saturday has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A man has been arrested following a report of a car on fire in Derry yesterday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 11.20pm that a car had been set alight in the Great James Street area of the city.

A window of the vehicle had been smashed and an accelerant had been thrown inside causing significant damage.

Damage was also caused to two other vehicles in the area.

The window of a car was smashed in Princess Street and a campervan had a window smashed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire in Clarendon Street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and possession class B and possession class B with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody at this time.