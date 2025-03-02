Motorsport: Derry’s Josh McErlain wins Midlands Stages Rally

Derry’s Josh McErlain and co-driver Eoin Treacy have won the Midlands Stages Rally by half-a-second from Matt Edwards and Sion Williams after a thrilling weekend of action.

McErlain led for the majority of the rally in his Ford Fiesta while Matt Edwards just couldn’t close the gap in his Hyundai Rally 2.

Josh Moriarty and Keith Moffett finished in third spot in their Citreon C3 Rally 3.

Donegal driver Declan Boyle had a good rally – he finished in 6th spot overall in his Skoda Fabia.

Michael Boyle also crept inside the top 10 as he ended the event in 9th spot in a VW Polo.

The top 20 are listed below…