Motorsport: Derry’s Josh McErlain wins Midlands Stages Rally

Josh McErlean and Eoin Tracey. Winners of the Midland Motor Stages Rally (Photo: Kevin Shields)

Derry’s Josh McErlain and co-driver Eoin Treacy have won the Midlands Stages Rally by half-a-second from Matt Edwards and Sion Williams after a thrilling weekend of action.

McErlain led for the majority of the rally in his Ford Fiesta while Matt Edwards just couldn’t close the gap in his Hyundai Rally 2.

Josh Moriarty and Keith Moffett finished in third spot in their Citreon C3 Rally 3.

Donegal driver Declan Boyle had a good rally – he finished in 6th spot overall in his Skoda Fabia.

Michael Boyle also crept inside the top 10 as he ended the event in 9th spot in a VW Polo.

The top 20 are listed below…

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Advertisement

