The Donegal Senior Hurlers have been beaten 3-21 to 1-15 by Kildare in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2 at Cedral St. Conleths Park this afternoon.

Three first half goals for the hosts did the damage as the Lilywhites led 3-12 to 0-06 at the interval.

A spirited second half wasn’t enough for Mickey McCann’s side who suffered their third defeat of the campaign.