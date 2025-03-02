Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Packie Mailey: “Losing a man so early was a tough one”

Bonagee United manager Packie Mailey

Bonagee United manager Packie Mailey says “there’s a long way to go” as his side lost top spot in the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division with a 3-0 defeat to title-rivals Letterkenny Rovers this afternoon.

Bonagee were reduced to 10 men in the first half as Gareth Breslin saw red, which left the away side with a mountain to climb.

Second half goals from Lee McMonagle, BJ Banda and Nathan Plumb gave Rovers the important win.

After the game, Mailey told Chris Ashmore “losing a man so early was a tough one”…

