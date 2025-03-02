Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

The public is divided on whether the Taoiseach should criticise US President Donald Trump in the White House this month.

43 per cent of people think the Taoiseach should criticise him, 50 per cent think he shouldn’t and 7 per cent don’t know.

71 per cent believe he’s right to go on the visit, compared to less than 24 per cent who thought he should boycott the trip.

Kevin Cunnigham from Ireland Thinks, who conducted the poll for the Sunday Independent, says the public are concerned with what Trump will do next: