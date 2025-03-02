Stephen McConnell says “we’re where we want to be” as Rovers hit top spot in Premier Division

Letterkenny Rovers have gone top of the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division after a 3-0 win over 10-man Bonagee United at Leck View this afternoon.

The result means Rovers now lead the division by one point and also have two games-in-hand over second-placed Bonagee.

After the game, Letterkenny manager Stephen McConnell told Highland’s Chris Ashmore his side are “where we want to be”…

Lee McMonagle opened the scoring for Rovers today and says nothing has been decided yet in terms of the league standings…