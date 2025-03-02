Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a jeep in County Kerry.

A number of others have also been injured in the incident.

Emergency services responded to this incident shortly before 10 this morning.

It’s understood a number of runners were hit by a jeep on the N86, Canal Road in Tralee.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 40s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she’s been pronounced dead.

Two other women have also been taken to hospital, while the driver of the car – a man in his 80s – has also been taken to hospital.

It’s understood the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The local coroner has been notified and diversions in the area are in place to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators.