Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a jeep in County Kerry.

A number of others have also been injured in the incident.

Emergency services responded to this incident shortly before 10 this morning.

It’s understood a number of runners were hit by a jeep on the N86, Canal Road in Tralee.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 40s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she’s been pronounced dead.

Two other women have also been taken to hospital, while the driver of the car – a man in his 80s – has also been taken to hospital.

It’s understood the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The local coroner has been notified and diversions in the area are in place to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car set alight in Derry

2 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman (40s) dies after being hit by jeep in County Kerry

2 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following discovery of ‘suspect device’ in Clare

2 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public divided on whether Taoiseach should criticise President Trump during White House visit

2 March 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Israel says they are blocking aid and supplies entering Gaza

2 March 2025
pope francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis improves slightly but doctors warn he’s still on the ‘danger list’

2 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube