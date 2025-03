There have been calls for a link up between the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme and community mental health services.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the ramifications of the crises on those affected has been severe.

He says the work being done by the Inishowen Development Partnership should be replicated across the county.

Cllr Meehan added that it is vital that all avenues are explored, and not only the HSE…