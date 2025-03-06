Carndonagh Community School lose out in national semi-final

Carndonagh Community College have been beaten 2-1 by Presentation Secondary School of Kilkenny in the FAI Schools U17 Junior Girls National Cup Semi-Final for Large Schools in Dundalk this afternoon.

The Inishowen school led 1-0 at half time as Orla Ward finished neatly when she latched onto a through-ball from Maeve Doherty on 18 minutes.

However, Kilkenny goals in the second half from Olivia Dunphy and Meadhbh Doherty meant it would be heart-break for the Carn girls at the semi-final stage of this national competition.