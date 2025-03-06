Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Carndonagh Community School lose out in national semi-final

Carndonagh Community School u17 Girls

Carndonagh Community College have been beaten 2-1 by Presentation Secondary School of Kilkenny in the FAI Schools U17 Junior Girls National Cup Semi-Final for Large Schools in Dundalk this afternoon.

The Inishowen school led 1-0 at half time as Orla Ward finished neatly when she latched onto a through-ball from Maeve Doherty on 18 minutes.

However, Kilkenny goals in the second half from Olivia Dunphy and Meadhbh Doherty meant it would be heart-break for the Carn girls at the semi-final stage of this national competition.

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for link up between Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme and community mental health services

6 March 2025
Strabane Crash
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays in Strabane today after Market Street crash

6 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 March 2025
Martin Starmer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Starmer supports closer relations between the UK and Ireland

6 March 2025
Advertisement

