DCC urged to widely publicise RZLT maps

An Inishowen councillor is urging Donegal County Council to widely publicise maps showing the areas in the county which will potentially be subject to Residential Zoned Land Tax.

RZLT has proved a controversial subject in Donegal over the past number of years.

The tax is designed to ensure that developers are not hoarding land in a bid to drive up profits, but it emerged many farmers who intend to continue farming and have no wish to sell their land were potentially going to be hit because their land was being zoned as ‘opportunity’ land.

Cllr Albert Doherty says people have the right to appeal a designation they believe to be wrong, and says the council must ensure members of the public can easily find and view the maps:

