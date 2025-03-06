Donegal firefighters warn imposed cuts will ‘threaten public safety’

Firefighters in Donegal are warning that imposed cuts to resources will threaten public safety.

In a statement, the Donegal Firefighters Association has warned of catastrophic consequences due to the unfolding crisis.

They’re calling on elected public representatives to intervene immediately and for management to engage in meaningful discussionswith firefighters and their unions to resolve the crisis before lives are lost.

The Donegal Firefighters Association is warning that a decision taken by senior management has seen a reduction in crew numbers in Donegal and the removal of the second fire tender which they say without, the ability to tackle large-scale fires, road traffic collisions, and life-threatening emergencies is gravely compromised.

In a statement, the Association says the cuts have been imposed without consultation and fewer firefighters will result in vital emergency vehicles no longer being able to be mobilised, due to the lack of personnel available to operate them.

They’re warning that Letterkenny fire station is currently operating at critically unsafe staffing levels with just 7 firefighters on duty at a time due to a new roster being rolled out.

The Donegal Firefighters Association says this leaves Letterkenny a high-risk urban centre, vulnerable to large-scale incidents.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says firefighters deserve better than the disrespect he says has been shown to them.

He’s calling on senior fire service management to clarify the decision taken to reduce resources and what implication it will have on public safety:

Full Statement:

Letterkenny Firefighters Sound the Alarm: Dangerous

Cuts Threaten Public Safety

Fire Crews Warn of Catastrophic Consequences as Resources Are Slashed

A crisis is unfolding in Donegal’s fire services, and the consequences could be deadly.

Firefighters in Leterkenny and Buncrana are sounding the alarm, issuing an urgent appeal to the public and elected officials before disaster strikes. A reckless decision by senior management is guttng emergency response capabilites, leaving communites dangerously exposed and firefighters fightng against the tide to protect lives with dwindling resources.

At the heart of this crisis is an unforgivable reduction in crew numbers and the removal of the second fire tender—an essential emergency response vehicle. Without it, the ability to tackle

large-scale fires, road traffic accidents, and life-threatening emergencies is gravely compromised. These cuts have been imposed with blatant disregard for the safety of both the public and the firefighters themselves.

The way in which these changes have been forced through is nothing short of dictatorial.

Firefighters, the frontline heroes of our communities, were given no choice, no consultation, and no voice in a decision that puts their own lives at risk. When concerns were raised, management’s response was a chilling ultimatum: “If you don’t like it, take us to court.”

Playing with Fire: A Dangerous Justification

In a shocking and deeply flawed rationale, management has atempted to justify these dangerous cuts by pointing to firefighters’ efforts to secure a fair work-life balance. This distorted narrative seeks to mislead the public into believing that because firefighters have advocated for improved working conditions, the community must now accept a dangerously diminished fire service.

This is a blatant atempt to deflect responsibility from those in charge of resource allocation and shift the blame onto firefighters who have spent years working under extreme conditions.

It is an atempt to create division, to pit communities against those who serve them, and to erode public trust in the very people who risk their lives to ensure their safety. This cynical approach is not only misleading but outright dangerous, as it masks the real issue: the deliberate under-resourcing of emergency services by senior management.

The reality is that firefighters have long endured unsustainable conditions, working extensive on-call hours with limited time for rest and recovery. The introduction of a structured roster was not a luxury but a necessity, ensuring that those responding to life-threatening emergencies are mentally and physically prepared to do so. Instead of recognising the importance of this, management has used it as an excuse to strip away vital resources, leaving the public exposed to greater risks and firefighters to shoulder an unmanageable burden.

No emergency service should be weakened in retaliation for workers seeking fair treatment.

Firefighters have made it clear that they are commited to both their duty and the communities they serve, but they cannot do so without the necessary staffing and resources.

Management’s atempt to disguise reckless cost-cuttng as a response to work-life balance demands is both dishonest and negligent.

The public must see through this deceptive justification. Firefighters are not asking for privileges—they are asking for the bare minimum needed to do their jobs effectively and safely. The burden of responsibility lies squarely with those who have chosen to make these cuts, and they must be held accountable before lives are lost as a result of their dangerous decisions.

Seconds Mater: A Devastating Impact on Emergency Response

Every second counts in an emergency, and the impact of these cuts will be measured in lives lost. Reduced crew numbers mean slower response times. Fewer available firefighters mean that vital emergency vehicles, can no longer be mobilised, not because they are unnecessary, but because there simply won’t be enough personnel available to operate them. Complex incidents requiring multiple crews will now be met with only a fraction of the necessary personnel and equipment.

This is not just an inconvenience—it is a direct threat to public safety. House fires, road traffic collisions, industrial accidents—every one of these emergencies will now be met with a weaker and more vulnerable fire service.

A Flawed Strategy: The Misuse of the ‘Keeping Communities Safe’ Document

These cuts have been justified using the Keeping Communities Safe strategy—a document that was never fully ratified by trade unions and is being selectively manipulated to support a dangerous agenda. Instead of protecting communities, this flawed interpretation is puttng them at even greater risk. Firefighters, the very people who know what is needed to keep communities safe, have been ignored entirely in decision-making.

If this document is meant to protect lives, why is it being used to dismantle the very services that do so?

Leterkenny Fire Station: Pushed to the Breaking Point

Firefighters at Leterkenny, Donegal’s largest and busiest fire station, are now operating at critically unsafe levels. Following a long batle, the week-on, week-off rostering system was finally implemented across the county on February 18, 2025, with Leterkenny’s station adopting the new roster on March 4, 2025. However, management has refused to increase crew numbers to compensate, leaving the station dangerously undermanned.

With only 14 firefighters available, the new roster splits them into just seven firefighters on duty at a time—an operational model that is completely untenable and unsafe. Previously, the station operated with two fully staffed crews, ensuring that a second appliance along with any vital specialist vehicles could always be mobilised when required. Now, with the imposed reduction, the station simply does not have enough personnel to staff both fire appliances and specialist vehicles, leaving Leterkenny, a high-risk urban centre, vulnerable to large-scale incidents.

Management’s Dangerous Game: Silence, Misdirection, and Retaliation

Union representatives and firefighters have fought tirelessly to address these concerns, only to be met with obstruction, misdirection, and outright opposition from senior management.

Instead of collaboration, firefighters have faced punitive measures. Management has even hinted at relocating essential resources to rural areas—moves widely perceived as retaliation against those who took part in national industrial action for beter working conditions.

Donegal’s fire service is being systematically dismantled, and those in power are refusing to engage with the very people who put their lives on the line every day to protect the public.

A Call to Action: The Public Must Demand Better

Firefighters cannot fight this batle alone. The people of Donegal must stand with those who protect them, demanding that fire services remain fully resourced and operational. We are calling on elected officials to intervene immediately, but most importantly, we are demanding that management engage in meaningful discussions with firefighters and their unions to resolve this crisis before lives are lost.

The failure to consult with frontline workers—the very people who understand the risks and challenges of emergency response—is unacceptable. Firefighters are willing to work towards solutions, but management must come to the table in good faith. A fire service cannot function effectively when those making the decisions refuse to listen to the people on the ground who keep it running.

We need action. We need accountability. And we need the public to make their voices heard.

This is not just a fight for firefighters—it is a fight for every person who relies on a fire service that is ready, capable, and properly resourced. The safety of our community is not negotiable.

We refuse to stand by while dangerous decisions put lives at risk. We urge every concerned resident to contact their local representatives, demand answers, and insist on immediate engagement between management and firefighters’ unions. Solutions exist, but they require dialogue, commitment, and a genuine concern for public safety.

The time for action is now. Stand with your firefighters. Demand safety. Demand accountability. Demand that those in charge listen—before it’s too late!

For and on behalf of Leterkenny & Buncrana Firefighters.

By Donegal Firefighters Association