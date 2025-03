A big weekend lays ahead for the Donegal U16 League side who will be bidding for All Ireland glory in Limerick.

They face Cork in the SFAI Inter-League Final at the University of Limerick on Saturday morning at 11.30am.

On route to the decider Donegal have beaten Belfast, Dundalk and Galway, scoring 9 goals, 7 of which have come from Dillion Doherty.

Kilmacrennan man Darren Toland has been in charge of the group since U12’s and is hoping his side can take one more win in the competition.