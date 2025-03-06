Donohoe says there won’t be any more one off energy credits

The Government is ruling out any future one-off energy credits.

It’s as SSE Airtricity is increasing its prices from April – and overall costs for households and businesses are much higher than five years ago.

The credits were applied to bills automatically over the last couple of years, and each issuing cost the state around 400 million euro.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, says the country needs to be weaned away from such payments……………

Social Justice Ireland have been opposed to the mechanism of universal energy credits for the last few years.

Spokesperson Michelle Murphy says focus should be on targeted supports………