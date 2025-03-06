Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Expansion of Ulster University in Derry moves a step forward

The expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus has taken a step forward this week.

A €44.5 million cross-border investment was announced for the University in 2023 through the Shared Island Fund to construct a new teaching block.

McAdam Design has been announced as the consultancy team for the Shared Island teaching block.

The teaching and student services building will be situated off the Northland Road, adjacent to the university’s library and will provide additional lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and other social areas.

Ulster University says the investment from the Irish Government reflects, in part, the teaching and research cooperation with the Atlantic Technological University while also enabling the four North West Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together, facilitating a more seamless offering of further and higher education in the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reform of Ireland’s bail system

6 March 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to court following drug seizure in Derry

6 March 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Jury to resume deliberations this morning in Sliabh Liag murder case

6 March 2025
Gorse Fire
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donegal firefighters warn imposed cuts will ‘threaten public safety’

6 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reform of Ireland’s bail system

6 March 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to court following drug seizure in Derry

6 March 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Jury to resume deliberations this morning in Sliabh Liag murder case

6 March 2025
Gorse Fire
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donegal firefighters warn imposed cuts will ‘threaten public safety’

6 March 2025
Martin Starmer
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and British PM holding first UK-Ireland Summit today

6 March 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice Minister told of anxiety among Gardai in Donegal over new policing model

6 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube