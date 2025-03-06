Expansion of Ulster University in Derry moves a step forward

The expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus has taken a step forward this week.

A €44.5 million cross-border investment was announced for the University in 2023 through the Shared Island Fund to construct a new teaching block.

McAdam Design has been announced as the consultancy team for the Shared Island teaching block.

The teaching and student services building will be situated off the Northland Road, adjacent to the university’s library and will provide additional lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and other social areas.

Ulster University says the investment from the Irish Government reflects, in part, the teaching and research cooperation with the Atlantic Technological University while also enabling the four North West Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together, facilitating a more seamless offering of further and higher education in the region.