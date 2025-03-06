Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Guilty verdict in Sliabh Liag murder trial

A former couple have been found guilty of murdering Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal.

39 year old Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs and 23 year old Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, beat him to death with a rock before throwing his body off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

In June 2023, Alan Vial, Nikita Burns and Robert Wilkin lived and worked together, and on the night in question, they drank together in a number of local bars.

For reasons unknown, as Mr Wilkin was driving them home, they beat him across the head with a rock.

It’s not known if the 66 year old was dead or alive when Alan Vial drove them to the top of Sliabh Liag where they threw his body into the waters below.

Vial and Burns tried to cover up what they did by cleaning the car, albeit badly, and coming up with a story in case they were caught, which they were.

In the end, the couple turned on one another with each blaming the other for what happened.

After deliberating for just over eight and a half hours, the jury decided, by a majority verdict, that they were both guilty of murdering Mr Wilkin.

They’ll be handed mandatory life sentences tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

6 March 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE needs to reactivate consultative forum as 284 children await assessments – MacLochlainn

6 March 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minster has been assured new National Children’s Hospital will open next year

6 March 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Guilty verdict in Sliabh Liag murder trial

6 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

6 March 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE needs to reactivate consultative forum as 284 children await assessments – MacLochlainn

6 March 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minster has been assured new National Children’s Hospital will open next year

6 March 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Guilty verdict in Sliabh Liag murder trial

6 March 2025
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donohoe says there won’t be any more one off energy credits

6 March 2025
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for link up between Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme and community mental health services

6 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube