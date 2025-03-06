Guilty verdict in Sliabh Liag murder trial

A former couple have been found guilty of murdering Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal.

39 year old Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs and 23 year old Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, beat him to death with a rock before throwing his body off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

In June 2023, Alan Vial, Nikita Burns and Robert Wilkin lived and worked together, and on the night in question, they drank together in a number of local bars.

For reasons unknown, as Mr Wilkin was driving them home, they beat him across the head with a rock.

It’s not known if the 66 year old was dead or alive when Alan Vial drove them to the top of Sliabh Liag where they threw his body into the waters below.

Vial and Burns tried to cover up what they did by cleaning the car, albeit badly, and coming up with a story in case they were caught, which they were.

In the end, the couple turned on one another with each blaming the other for what happened.

After deliberating for just over eight and a half hours, the jury decided, by a majority verdict, that they were both guilty of murdering Mr Wilkin.

They’ll be handed mandatory life sentences tomorrow.