The ATU Donegal women’s soccer side have won the O’Regan Cup.

The Letterkenny college defeated Queens University in Thursday final by 5 goals to 2 at McSharry Park in Sligo.

Kerri Loughrey opened the scoring for the ATU, the other four goals came from the sensational Caoimhe Herron.

It’s ATU’s first Regan Cup title since 2018.