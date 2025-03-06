Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Justice Minister told of anxiety among Gardai in Donegal over new policing model

Pearse Doherty

The Justice Minister has been told that the new Garda policing model proposed for Donegal is causing significant anxiety among members of the force and communities.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty highlighted to Minister Jim O’Callaghan how the implementation of the new model is not feasible in Donegal given the large geographical spread of the county and its border with Northern Ireland coupled with the limited resources available to Gardai.

Deputy Doherty also called for Ministerial intervention to fill the vacant Superintendent post in Letterkenny.

He has appealed to Minister O’Callaghan to visit Donegal to witness first hand what Gardai on the ground are dealing with:

