Karl Lacey appointed as County Performance Lead to Donegal GAA Academy

CLG Dhūn na nGall have announced the appointment of Karl Lacey as County Performance Lead to the Donegal GAA academy.

As such, Karl will lead the delivery of the National Strategy to improve the quality, coherence and consistency of player and coach development within the county, and will operate within a national approach to align both the Gaelic Games Player and Coach Pathways.

Part of the long-term view is to enhance coach education for all units; club, coaches, etc.

