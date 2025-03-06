Killybegs flooding raised in Seanad

The OPW Minister has been told that residents in part of Killybegs live in fear of a reoccurrence of flooding.

In November last year, much devastation was caused by flooding in the Bridge Street area of the town.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle appealed to Minister Kevin Boxer Moran today to progress any plans for emergency flood relief measures for the area.

He says its time normality was restored for residents……………….

In response, Minister Kevin Boxer Moran said a pilot project is underway with the first phase being carried out……………….