Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair manager Padraig McGinley on winning third national title in a row

The victorious Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair team after Wednesday’s win

On Wednesday afternoon, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair defeated Colan Phiarsaigh of Cork to win the FAI Schools Junior U17 ‘B’ Boys National Cup for the third year in a row.

After finding the net in the first half, Brian MacPhaidin thought he had done enough to give Ghaoth Dobhair the title in normal time, but a late equaliser from Evan Peelo forced the game into extra time.

Neither side managed to find a winner in the added period and penalties were required.

After a dramatic shoot-out, it was the Donegal school who came out on top 10-9.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair manager Padraig McGinley spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme on Thursday evening to reflect on the remarkable achievement…

