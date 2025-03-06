Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair manager Padraig McGinley on winning third national title in a row

On Wednesday afternoon, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair defeated Colan Phiarsaigh of Cork to win the FAI Schools Junior U17 ‘B’ Boys National Cup for the third year in a row.

After finding the net in the first half, Brian MacPhaidin thought he had done enough to give Ghaoth Dobhair the title in normal time, but a late equaliser from Evan Peelo forced the game into extra time.

Neither side managed to find a winner in the added period and penalties were required.

After a dramatic shoot-out, it was the Donegal school who came out on top 10-9.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair manager Padraig McGinley spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme on Thursday evening to reflect on the remarkable achievement…