A 12 year-old schoolgirl has died in County Derry.

The BBC is reporting the girl was hit by a car after getting off a school bus on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police say there were a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene, and they are urging those people not to share it on social mnedia but instead, to forward it on to them.